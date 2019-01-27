A North Otago man was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after his foot became stuck under a piece of heavy farm machinery yesterday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two appliances from the Oamaru Volunteer Fire brigade attended the scene on a rural property inland from Oamaru about 1.10pm.

The man's foot was freed using airbags, before he was assessed by St John staff.

The extent or nature of his injury is not known. The spokesman said police and Worksafe have been advised.