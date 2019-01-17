Today on The Country, Jamie catches up with the chief executive of Pāmu, Steve Carden for a recap of the big stories of 2018 for the state-owned farmer.

On with the show:

Steve Carden:

We finally track down the chief executive of Pāmu (formerly Landcorp) to talk about the good, the bad and the ugly of 2018 from the state-owned farmers' perspective.

Dr Fiona Doolan-Noble:

Is a leading Otago University academic who's about to conduct a study into the impacts of Mycoplasma bovis on farmers and their rural communities.

Sir Peter Leitch:

Our Aucklander of the Day is none other than The Mad Butcher!

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent ponders the heatwave, Brexit and the cricket.

Tony Laker and Paul Allison:

It's your chance to win a prize for two to the big rugby event in Japan later this year and we tell you how you can join us on the California, Nevada and Arizona Farming and Sightseeing Tour departing May 23.

Email Jamie Mackay for details.