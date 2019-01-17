The skipper has to take some of the credit, but John Stewart will be in danger of being relegated to O/C chips if he keeps putting Renegade and Louise Strong on top of the big ones.

Louise began her current run with a massive snapper off Karikari. The 10.9kg specimen was the heaviest by an Ahipara Gamefish Club lady angler in three seasons, calm conditions making the fight to get it aboard a little easier than it might otherwise have been.

The striped marlin that has Louise Strong leading the field.
Louise said she was "absolutely stoked," adding that it was going straight to the pool room.

But there was more. A few days later, again with John at the helm of Renegade, she pulled in a 120.5kg striped marlin, giving her the lead in the club's striped marlin jackpot.

