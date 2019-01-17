The skipper has to take some of the credit, but John Stewart will be in danger of being relegated to O/C chips if he keeps putting Renegade and Louise Strong on top of the big ones.
Louise began her current run with a massive snapper off Karikari. The 10.9kg specimen was the heaviest by an Ahipara Gamefish Club lady angler in three seasons, calm conditions making the fight to get it aboard a little easier than it might otherwise have been.
Louise said she was "absolutely stoked," adding that it was going straight to the pool room.
But there was more. A few days later, again with John at the helm of Renegade, she pulled in a 120.5kg striped marlin, giving her the lead in the club's striped marlin jackpot.
