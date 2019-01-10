It's the final hit out for a number of the top grade greyhounds this evening with the 520m heats for the $30,000 Hatrick Classic at Group 1 level being contested here next Friday.

Lisa Cole produced Bigtime Tears to lead throughout when she delivered her 30.12s win last week. She achieved that from the six trap and she has drawn to serve up a repeat dose from trap one in the race 10 C4/5 520m event here.

Her kennelmate Blazin' Aubrey adds interest to this event by making her return to racing after having been sighted 305m trialling lately. She completed one of those trials in a handy 17.45s.

Cole holds a strong hand in this event with last Friday's bold 457m Group 2 Waikato Classic third place getter Trojan Hoarse jumping from trap eight, however he must step away smartly from out there. Ask King Jeff is likely to be sighted doing his best work at the business end of this race.

Hot Platter is capable of securing a podium finish here for Angela Turnwald. She owns very tidy inside trap stats and drawing trap two here says she owns claims.

Local conditioner Brian Marsh is lining up his charge Tyson's Quest after he gamely chased after Bigtime Tears when winding up a length behind her last week. He must use his known early pace from trap four here.

Cole, who trained nine of the 12 winners during last week's high grade meeting, is lining up her sharp sprinter Sir Duggie in the race 5 305m open class dash. He is looking to build on his current three race 305m winning streak and producing another slick first sectional from the six trap can see him nailing his 16th Hatrick 305m win.

His kennel mates Bigtime Eve, who was a Manawatu 375m winner on Monday and Bigtime Basher are capable of featuring in this dash.

Securing the draw advantage via the one trap is the locally Wendy Kite prepared Al's Apprentice, who returned to open class sprinting last week to deliver his 3.2 length third to Sir Duggie.

Appealing as the likely combo's booster is Idol Nifty who gains a race start from off the reserves bench from the vacated seven trap for his conditioner Marcie Flipp. He was the third place finisher in last month's 305m Dash For Cash at Group 2 level.