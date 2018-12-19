Dunedin police were led on a wild goose chase by an unruly waterfowl last night.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said officers were deployed after the grey and white goose was reported loose near the intersection of Pine Hill Rd and Bank St about 9pm.

"Officers pursued on foot until the goose found a clearing and flew away.''

It was unclear whether the goose was domesticated or wild, but it had yet to be reported missing, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

"Alerts have yet to be made for the missing goose.

"Don't approach the goose,'' he advised.