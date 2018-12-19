BayTrust has announced a $250,000 grant to kick-start funding for a new wetland development in Te Puna that will feature cycling and walking tracks plus cultural and ecological signage for all to enjoy.

The 25ha Tahataharoa wetland, on the Te Puna headland of the Wairoa River, will become a public reserve owned by Pirirakau Incorporated Society and jointly managed in conjunction with the Western Bay of Plenty District Council. The two parties have negotiated over several years with a private land owner to purchase the site and are excited to transform it into a functional wetland ecosystem.

The joint project is one of four successful applicants in BayTrust's inaugural Community Amenities funding round which is designed to help fund building or upgrading community and environmental assets across the region.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council deputy chief executive Gary Allis hoped initial work can now get under way by March next year. Stage one was expected to cost about $1.4 million, and Allis said the grant from BayTrust was a significant step forward.

"It's fantastic as it provides the project with the recognition it deserves. It's a big achievement for Pirirakau but also for the community who will get a lot of use and enjoyment from this area and be invited to get involved in the restoration itself. This grant now enables us to go forward and secure the additional funds required."

The plan was to restore the wetland with native plantings and re-establish inter-tidal vegetation to create a home for native birds and enrich the area's biodiversity.

A boardwalk with viewing platforms and signage would be built, a combined walkway and cycle track will be created, and cultural gateways would reflect the deep connection tangata whenua have with the site.

Pirirakau Incorporated Society environment manager Julie Shepherd said the area was the final resting place of the hapū's principal ancestor, Tutereinga. The project would help restore mana and reconnect people to the land which was confiscated for a military settlement between 1840-1860.

Shepherd said the hapū had fought for years to prevent development that would disturb the area, and the society was thrilled to be collaborating with the council and the current private land owner to protect it for future generations. '

"It allows us to visit the land once again and care for it. From our perspective it's not just an ecological restoration but a spiritual journey of returning home."

Community groups and schools within Pirirakau's rohe (Pahoia to the Wairoa River) will be invited to help create the new ecological and cultural space, and interpretation boards will be installed to help share the area's history.

"I would like to pay tribute to our chairman, Rawiri Kuka, who has pursued this project for so many years. Due to the success and return of the site, he will retire next year. And I would like to acknowledge the kaumatua involved who are living and those who have passed. The reward is theirs as well."

BayTrust chief executive Alastair Rhodes said the Community Amenities Fund was designed to grant between $100,000 and $500,000 to capital projects that delivered new permanent facilities, or upgraded and preserved existing community and environmental assets.

A total of 43 possible projects were considered by BayTrust after expressions of interest were called for earlier this year. They were narrowed down to four which best fitted with BayTrust's "outcome areas" and overall vision of ensuring the Bay of Plenty was the greatest place to be.

"Once restored, this 25ha will add approximately 5 per cent to the total of amount of wetlands in Tauranga Harbour," Rhodes says.

"It will provide new recreational activities, improve our natural environment and help bring our community together. BayTrust is looking forward to this project taking shape and congratulates all involved for their collaborative efforts so far."