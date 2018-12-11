Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay learns all about grass with John McOviney.

On with the show:

Hayley Gourley:

Rabobank's GM of Country Banking looks at the banks latest farmer confidence survey which was highlighted by overall confidence falling for the third straight quarter with sentiment down in the pastoral sector but higher in horticulture.

Nathan Guy:

National's Spokesperson on Agriculture comments on the ongoing battle against M. bovis and he rips into the government over biosecurity and Pāmu politics.

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays talks about his recent Commonwealth conference in Canada, the theme for the 2019 Fieldays and the appointment of Fieldays stalwart Graeme Smith to the board.

John McOviney:

By day, he's the chief executive of Steelfort - by night, a wannabe Waitomo sheep and beef farmer. Today we talk about growing grass … and cutting it.