A rubbish barge helping boaties get rid of their waste will be back on the water in the Bay of Islands from December 28.

The manned barge, a familiar sight in the area during summer holidays, is a joint venture between the Northland Regional and Far North District councils, the Department of Conservation, Waste Management and Moturoa Island Ltd.

The service is weather-dependent and will typically operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday until January 18.

On operational days, the barge will visit campsites on Urupukapuka Island from about 9.30am to 10.30am before mooring close to the southeastern end of Moturoa Island, the same location as last summer, from around 11am until 2pm or until it's full.

A flat $6 fee per rubbish bag applies regardless of whether pre-paid or plain bags are used. Recyclables are accepted with a fee of $2-$5 per bag depending on the quantity. An extra charge will apply if they haven't been cleaned.

Shore-based facilities will be available at Opua along with a new recycling-only site at Kaingahoa Bay campground on Rawhiti Rd.