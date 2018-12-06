Today on The Country, Jamie catches up with Rabobank's Blake Holgate for a chat about African Swine Fever.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's interim chief executive comments on the dairy co-operative's first quarter results and a change in the forecast milk price for 2018-19 season down to a range of $6-00 to $6-30.



Simon Bridges:

We ask National's under-fire leader whether we'll be talking to Judith Collins soon and we discuss yesterday's mass walkout from the Debating Chamber.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks cricket, the drought and the iconic Flying Doctor service.

Blake Holgate:

We find the author of Rabobank's latest Beef Quarterly Report on an Australian beach where he's talking about African Swine Fever.

Tony Marshall:

Crowe Horwath's tax expert looks at the key issues for farming from the Tax Working Group's interim report, especially the prospects of a Capital Gains Tax.

Andy Thompson:

Our West Coast correspondent gives us a wrap of the Westland Milk Products AGM.