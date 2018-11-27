Today on The Country Jamie catches up with Michael Murphy who is one of the leading lights at this week's joint Irish/Kiwi Pasture Summits.

On with the show:

Michael Murphy:

We catch up with one of the leading lights at this week's joint Irish/Kiwi Pasture Summits in Hamilton and Ashburton.

Nathan Guy:

National's Spokesperson for Agriculture gets stuck into the state-owned farmer Landcorp and says it shouldn't be meddling by making submissions to Michael Cullen's Tax Working Group.

Cameron Bagrie:

We ask an independent economist if there's ever been a better time to fix your mortgage, whether we're staring down the barrel of a capital gains tax and why the dollar is rising against the Greenback?

Jane Smith and Megan Hands:

Today's panel features an award-winning North Otago farmer and a Canterbury environmental consultant as we tackle the scourge of political correctness.