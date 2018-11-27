Today on The Country Jamie catches up with Michael Murphy who is one of the leading lights at this week's joint Irish/Kiwi Pasture Summits.
On with the show:
Michael Murphy:
We catch up with one of the leading lights at this week's joint Irish/Kiwi Pasture Summits in Hamilton and Ashburton.
Nathan Guy:
National's Spokesperson for Agriculture gets stuck into the state-owned farmer Landcorp and says it shouldn't be meddling by making submissions to Michael Cullen's Tax Working Group.
Cameron Bagrie:
We ask an independent economist if there's ever been a better time to fix your mortgage, whether we're staring down the barrel of a capital gains tax and why the dollar is rising against the Greenback?
Jane Smith and Megan Hands:
Today's panel features an award-winning North Otago farmer and a Canterbury environmental consultant as we tackle the scourge of political correctness.
Listen below: