New Zealand's largest fault, the Hikurangi subduction zone off the east coast of the North Island, has long been under the scientific spotlight and the Hawke's Bay public will have to opportunity to learn what has been unearthed at a public presentation on Wednesday evening.

The free admission presentation will be staged at the Napier Conference Centre from 6pm to 8pm and has been organised by East Coast LAB (Life at the Boundary), the New Zealand Geoscience Society, GNS and Niwa.

Four leading scientists with extensive knowledge of the country's most active fault will take part.

Scientists believe the Hikurangi Subduction Zone - which runs from the top of the East Cape to the upper east of the South Island - has the potential to unleash "megathrust" earthquakes larger than magnitude 8. Image / Supplied

Dr Laura Wallace, Dr Kate Clark and Dr Dan Bassett of GNS Science and Dr Alan Orpan of Niwa will present the latest findings of research into the Hikurangi zone and the potential it has for large earthquakes and a subsequent tsunami which would could have a major impact on the Hawke's Bay region.

Advertisement

They will also explain the latest work on what are known as low-slip earthquakes off the eastern coastline as well as other scientific research projects being carried out.

"It is a great opportunity for the Napier and Hastings communities to learn more about the science involved and how we are coming to understand more and more about the risks the Hikurangi subduction zone poses to Hawke's Bay," East Coast LAB spokeswoman Kate Boersen said.

Dr Kate Clark has long focused on trying to understand the locations, dates and magnitudes of past earthquakes and tsunamis which had occurred along the Hikurangi margin and studies the coastline from East Cape to Marlborough looking for evidence of past coastal disturbances.

Presentation speaker Dr Kate Clark at work discovering all she can about the East Coast's major fault zone. Photo/File

Sudden changes in water levels in coastal lagoons, uplift of beaches and evidence of tsunami inundation that would have deposited marine sediment many hundreds of metres inland.

"I love discovering new things," she said.

"Uncovering evidence for a past earthquake or tsunami that we would otherwise never know about."

She said the work never stopped as there was "always more to discover".

Following the presentations there will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions of the scientists.

The East Coast LAB is a collaborative programme that brings together scientists, emergency managers, experts and stakeholders across the East Coast to make it more accessible and informative to learn about the natural hazards that can affect people.