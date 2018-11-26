Northland boaties will have the opportunity to check and upgrade their lifejackets when the Coastguard's Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade campaign comes back to the region again this summer.

Last summer the campaign visited several sites across Northland, but this year logistics mean it will only come to Whangarei, at Marsden Cove Boat Ramp, Marsden Cove Marina from 3pm on December 1, the first day of the tour.

From 1 December, the Old4New van will visit popular boat ramps and key locations all over the country, giving boaties the chance to bring in their old, damaged or out-of-date lifejackets for a great discount on brand-new, quality Hutchwilco lifejackets.

"Lifejackets save lives, but old lifejackets are no good in an emergency," Coastguard CEO Patrick Holmes said.

"Lifejackets that are over 10 years old should be replaced even if they look okay to the eye. Seawater, sun and general wear and tear impact how effective they are and many old lifejackets won't even float, which is a serious concern in an emergency.

"Worryingly, many people are also still using lifejackets filled with kapok – a fluffy plant fibre similar to cotton which can absorb water. These lifejackets are extremely dangerous so if you have one, destroy it immediately and replace it with a new, modern one."

This year the Old4New van will reach a number of new locations, including the Taranaki region and Haast, Franz Josef and Hokitika on the west coast of the South Island, meaning even more Kiwis can check their lifejackets and stay safe on the water.

"The Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade campaign provides an easy and accessible way for people to check their lifejacket is up to scratch, and replace them if they aren't," Holmes said.

For those who aren't able to get to the Old4New van, Boating and Outdoors is once again offering the Old4New trade in deal at their stores nationwide during specific weeks of the campaign.

Since the inception of Old4New, more than 10,000 old or damaged lifejackets have been traded in and upgraded, meaning thousands of Kiwis are now safer out on the water. For a full location schedule visit www.old4new.nz or contact Coastguard on 0800 BOATIE (262 843).