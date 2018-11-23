This week on The Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum catches up with 'Sustainability Superstar' Tracy Brown and has a chat to Todd Charteris about Rabobank's Agribusiness Monthly Report.

This week's top interviews were:

Winston Peters:

The Deputy Prime Minister talks trade war implications with Andy Thompson.

Advertisement

Grant Watson:

Fonterra's Director of Global Food Service on a very dismal overnight GDT auction result. We ask what's driving these near constant declines.

Simon Bridges:

The National Party Leader gives Andy Thompson a hard time about his Movember efforts and accuses Jamie Mackay of going on a junket. He also ponders if APEC was a junket and if the US/China Trade War could be good for New Zealand.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's CEO takes us through the latest Rabobank Agribusiness Monthly report, looks forward to taking part in the Horowhenua Taste Trail and the Rabobank Good Deeds working bee at Whareama School on Friday November 30.

Kieran McAnulty and Mark Patterson:

We head to Taiwan to catch up with Labour List MP McAnulty and New Zealand First List MP Patterson who have been meeting with Taiwanese agricultural officials.

Tracy Brown:

Rowena catches up with the winner of the 'Sustainability Superstar' category in Thursday night's NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards.