Whanganui Film Society's final screening for the year is Benedikt Erlingsson's 2013 film Of Horses and Men (Hross í oss)

In a rugged valley in Iceland, people and horses have lived together for centuries. This collection of tales tall and true explores their curious, complicated bonds.

A comedy as pungent as farmyard air, Of Horses and Men regales us with incredible tales of equine services to humanity, and, like any bar-room raconteur, insists they are all absolutely true.

While applying a wry detachment to the all-too-credible fiascos of humanity to which horses are called on to contribute, director Benedikt Erlingsson exercises a fine eye for equine magnificence and delivers sequences of joyous, racing, wild horse glory.

"The film was Benedikt Erlingsson's debut and scooped six awards at Iceland's Edda Awards - including Best Film and Best Director - and was nominated for another eight, and was Iceland's submission for the Foreign Language Oscars," says film society president Helen Marie O'Connell.

Whanganui Film Society will also hold its annual meeting on Monday night and the committee for 2019 will be elected.

Whanganui Film Society: Closing night and AGM. Of Men and Horses screens at 7pm, Monday, November 26, Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. See more at nzfilmsociety.org.nz

