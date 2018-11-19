Josh Sheehan is using a new competition to give people a glimpse into life on a high country station.

The 20-year-old Mackenzie Young Farmers member is a shepherd on Woodburn Station in Fairlie.

The 2500-hectare property is a mix of flat to hilly terrain, and runs 3500 Coopworth ewes and 300 beef cows.

"We've been flat out tailing lambs over the last couple of days. There's plenty of tucker around, so they're growing well," he said.

Sheehan decided to enter the NZ Young Farmers Photography Competition to share the stunning landscape he works in.

Shepherd Josh Sheehan has had his team of four working dogs since they were pups. Photo / Josh Sheehan

One of the photos shows four working dogs perched on a steep shingle ridge.

"That photo was taken at Godley Peaks Station at the top of Lake Tekapo," he said.

The other image is of a dog on a rocky outcrop overlooking the lush plains below.

Sheehan has a team of four working dogs – two heading dogs and two huntaways which he's had since they were pups.

They're essential when mustering sheep on rugged terrain only accessible by foot or on horseback.

"A good working dog has to be friendly and good natured, have natural ability and be hard working," he said.

Abby McIntyre entered this photo in the farm landscape category. Photo / Supplied

He encouraged other NZ Young Farmers members to share photos of their "offices and work colleagues" as part of the competition.

The competition was overhauled this year after new sponsor Royal Canin came on board offering a $2000 prize pool.

There are three categories to enter:

•a photo of a huntaway or heading dog

•a photo of a NZYF member and their working dogs

•a farm landscape.

Entries close on December 10.