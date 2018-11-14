A number of kākā have been seen in Kaitaia over recent months, after an apparent absence of at least several decades.

It is difficult to estimate how many birds there might be, given that some sightings are likely to be of the same individual, but Kaitaia residents Ross and Bronwyn Beddows have become used to regular morning visits by one of the parrots.

"It's a good-sized bird, and seems quite oblivious to us, flying between our elm tree and a neighbour's Norfolk pine," Ross said.

"I've seen one here once before in that same tree, about 12 years ago.

"It's only here from about 7am to around 8.30, and then it disappears to the south. It doesn't seem to be doing anything except hanging out with the tui."

A recent arrival in a garden in the Takahue area didn't seem to be "hanging out with the tui" there as much as driving them away, however, its presence being something of a mixed blessing for the residents, who are very fond of the smaller birds.

Kākā sightings have also been reported in Larmer Rd, just south of Kaitaia, and the Herekino area.

The parrot's numbers around the country have been decimated by forest clearance and predation, particularly by stoats. It is still found in both the North and South islands, with a strong presence in Wellington, however. Its current conservation status is 'recovering.'