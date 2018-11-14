Today on The Country, Rowena catches up with Kathy Mitchell for a chat about the culinary delights awaiting at the Horowhenua Taste Trail this month.

On with the show:

Bernie Monk:

This morning, Pike River Re-entry Minister Andrew Little announced that re-entry to the Pike River Mine drift would go ahead. Bernie Monk, who lost his son Michael in the 2010 explosion, gives his reaction to the news.

Grant McNaughton and Shane McManaway:

Rowena catches up with the Kiwi finalist for the Zanda McDonald Award 2019 - for young leaders in agriculture in Australasia - and the chief executive of Allflex, who is one of the judges.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather forecaster let's us know what's in store for the week.

Andy Thompson and Tim Black:

Today our intrepid West Coast cow cocky is in Canterbury for day one of the New Zealand Agricultural Show (formerly known as the Canterbury A&P Show), with the show's president Tim Black.

Kathy Mitchell:

The event manager talks to Rowena about the Horowhenua Taste Trail which showcases the excellent food and produce the district has to offer.