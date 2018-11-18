A long-term plan to deal with One Tree Point's shoreline of cliffs, seawalls, coastal structures and eroded areas is out for public consultation.

Whangārei District Council parks and recreation department manager Sue Hodge said the plan considers the options available for each area of the coastline.

"In some sections, there is only one viable solution. In some sections, there are several options and we want the community to help us select the best option," Hodge said.

Hodge said the One Tree Point area is surrounded by steep banks and cliffs that lead into the harbour. Over the years multiple seawalls, now in varying conditions, have been built along the coast. There are also areas that have no seawalls or erosion protection.

"A lot of the erosion protection has happened how and when people thought it was called for. It has been a bit ad-hoc and disjointed, with council focusing on individual areas that pose the most immediate problems."

She said the council is now considering the area as a whole and developing a plan that outlines the most appropriate designs for various sections of the 4.3km coastline, and then prioritising what sections will be worked on year by year.

"We have identified four areas to focus on first and we want to check them out with the community to see if they agree with the priorities."

Those areas are Karoro Rd cliffs, Pyle Rd West timber seawall, One Tree Point West and Marama Place.

The investigation determined the only viable option for the timber sea wall is to remove it and replace it with a rock revetment wall. It will be the first priority.

Karoro Rd cliffs and One Tree Point West have been grouped together as their issues are similar. The options are: do nothing, extend nearby rock revetment walls or construct a rock wave dispersion device.

At Marama Pl the old pipes and tyres have been removed and the plan is to extend a nearby rock revetment wall.

A public information session will be held at One Tree Point Primary School on December 1 from 9am to noon where people can give their feedback directly.

The information and feedback forms are also available on the WDC website. Feedback is due by 4.30pm on December 20.