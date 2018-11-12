A former regional councillor says council needs to "lift the game" in response to a noxious grass' spread around the region.

Chilean needle grass is an invasive species, with sharp, needle like seeds which can bury themselves in the skin and muscles of livestock.

Former councillor Ewan McGregor said the response to the grass had been lacking for years and he feared for the sheep industry if the problem becomes rampant.

"I believe that the regional council should have a dedicated Chilean needle grass (CNG) project focused solely on CNG, within its overall pest strategy."

"The time has come to lift the game substantially."

He said HBRC should send high quality, life-sized images of the grass to landowners across the region, requesting they be placed in a common place on the farm, so that everyone involved in the farming operation can be vigilant.

This could mean control measures could be carried out as early as possible.

He said he had heard the grass had spread into the Tukituki flood plain, which was concerning as waterways were an easy way for weeds to spread.

Flood waters could pick up the seeds, spreading the grass throughout the region.

Regional council chairman Rex Graham said he had learned of the possible infestation when McGregor contacted him on Thursday night.

He said the regional council was looking into it, but he hoped the grass had not made it to the flood plain, as it would be devastating to the region.

Regional council Biosecurity Team Leader for Plant Test, Darin Underhill, said they were aware of the needle grass on several properties on the Waipawa River, which feeds into the Tukituki.

The regional council was also aware of a few other cases along the Tukituki River itself.

However, he said some of those cases had been problems for 40 or 50 years.

He said there was another type of grass called Ripgut Brome which looked very similar, and was found extensively along the river.

His advice was if anyone saw the needle grass, to contact the regional council and they would come down, check it, and help them put in plans to manage the situation.

Hawke's Bay Federated Farmers president Jim Galloway said farmers would like to see more readily available information on the issue, such as maps showing infested farms.

"If we're buying stock we need to know it it's coming off a farm with it, because that's one of the main transfer methods."

He said the issue was not well known or documented at the moment.

"That is something we would like to see more of."

He said it was also important to be respectful of your neighbours if you already had the needle grass on your property.

"It's being aware and respectful of boundaries, if you've got it make sure, you're not sort of, potentially spreading it into the neighbours."