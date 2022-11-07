Alliance Group chief executive David Surveyor. Photo / Supplied

Alliance Group announced yesterday that chief executive officer David Surveyor will be leaving the cooperative in 2023 to return home to Australia.

“On behalf of the Alliance board, I have regrettably accepted David’s resignation, however, we understand his desire to pursue other opportunities after nearly eight years in the role,” Alliance Group chair Murray Taggart said.

Taggart said Surveyor had demonstrated “strong leadership and personal dedication” which benefited Alliance’s farmer shareholders and team.

“I sincerely thank David for his tremendous contribution throughout his tenure.”

Surveyor joined Alliance Group during a challenging period for the company and the industry, Taggart said.

“He set out a transformation strategy to build a stronger cooperative focused on maximising operational efficiency and capturing more market value.”

As a result, Alliance Group had returned to a position of strength, with increasing revenue and profitability, a strong balance sheet, and a record safety performance, Taggart said.

“Pleasingly, we have also seen an increase in shareholder numbers and growth in our brands and premium products.

“David leaves Alliance Group well positioned for the future, and we wish him all the very best as he seeks out new challenges in his professional life.”

Surveyor said he’d “thoroughly enjoyed” his time with the company.

“I am sad to be leaving Alliance Group, but I know that the time is right for me and my family.”

He said he felt positive, knowing he’d left the cooperative in “a much stronger position”.

“I’m proud of the way our team has worked together to deliver our strategy and I would like to thank the board for the support over the past eight years.”

It was now important to focus on what lay ahead and get results for New Zealand farmers, Surveyor said.

“Alliance has an exciting future as it continues its transformation with the next generation of leadership.”

Surveyor will leave the company by the end of April 2023 and the board will now commence an executive search for his replacement.