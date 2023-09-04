Alliance Group begins consultation process after review of operating model

Alliance Group's general manager of people and culture Stephanie Manning said the review was to ensure the company reflected the needs of farmers, customers and conditions in global markets. Photo / 123RF

Alliance Group's general manager of people and culture Stephanie Manning said the review was to ensure the company reflected the needs of farmers, customers and conditions in global markets. Photo / 123RF

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Some meat workers’ jobs may be on the chopping block as farmer-owned processing company Alliance Group signals cuts to come.

The red meat processor has announced that a review of its operating model has resulted in a number of staff facing changes in their roles and reporting, potential re-deployment and some redundancies.

Its general manager of people and culture Stephanie Manning said the review was to ensure the company reflected the needs of farmers, customers and conditions in global markets.

She said it had started a consultation process with impacted employees.

The cooperative employs more than 5000 people across its seven plants.

Last year it made a record profit of $117 million for the year to September - a 186 per cent jump in profits from the year before.

- RNZ