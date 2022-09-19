Agriculture and trade minister Damien O'Connor says India is a priority relationship for New Zealand. Photo / RNZ / Dom Thomas

RNZ

Minister for trade and agriculture Damien O'Connor is meeting with counterparts in India this week to strengthen trade relationships.

A delegation of 20 led by the India New Zealand Business Council is also in the country this week including representatives from Fonterra, Zespri, Apples and Pears and the Meat Industry Association.

O'Connor said his trip was arranged separately but was good timing as he would be able to meet with the group on his trip.

"India is a priority relationship for New Zealand, it was our 15th largest trading partner in the year to December 2021, and we are committed to broadening and deepening our partnership."

He will have a number of bilateral meetings with counterparts to specifically progress opportunities for agricultural cooperation.

"New Zealand and India already have strong people, trade, economic, and agricultural ties, and with both of our countries' economies continuing to expand, there is opportunity to further our connections."

O'Connor will also speak at the "Farm to Fork" panel, showcasing New Zealand's investments in agri-tech, on-farm training and skills development, and climate-responsive farming as part of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) LEADS Conference.

After his trip to India, O'Connor will travel to Indonesia to attend the G20 Trade, Investment, and Industry Ministerial Meeting.