“From aspiring veterinarians, shepherds and agribusiness professionals to sporting athletes and those who aim to improve wellbeing in rural communities, they all share a common goal of giving back to their communities.”

The 2025 Agri Futures Scholarship recipients

Agri Futures Scholarships aim to support the next generation of agricultural professionals and rural sports athletes in New Zealand.

The Rural Games Trust administers the programme to foster talent and leadership within rural communities.

Danone Scholarship

Lucy Eason (Moa Flat, Blue Mountain College)

The Danone Scholarship goes to Lucy Eason.

A true high-country enthusiast with a passion for land and livestock, now pursuing agricultural studies to bring modern knowledge back to the family station.

In 2026, Eason will either undertake a cadetship with Growing Future Farmers or study toward a Bachelor of Agriculture at Lincoln University.

Rural Sports Scholarships

Mikayla Naish (Pukekohe, Pukekohe High School):

Mikayla Naish has been awarded a Rural Sports Scholarship.

A dedicated equestrian with over a decade of experience who has taken part in the Primary ITO agriculture course at her school.

In 2026, Mikayla will study towards a Bachelor of Animal Science, majoring in equine studies, at Massey University.

Lucy Allomes (Woodville, Lincoln University):

Rural Sport Scholarship recipient Lucy Allomes is a high-level equestrian.

A determined endurance rider and academic, balancing high-level equestrian competition with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Lincoln University.

Agri Futures Scholarships

Haylee Baker (Manawatū, Feilding High School):

Haylee Baker has been awarded an Agri Futures Scholarship.

An accomplished competitor in Junior Young Farmer events, Baker demonstrates a strong dedication to animal health.

She will study at Massey University.

Stephen Couldrey (Kawakawa Bay, Mount Albert Grammar):

Agri Futures Scholarship recipient Stephen Couldrey.

A natural leader who will undertake a cadetship at the Otiwhiti School of Agriculture to further his practical farming knowledge.

Jorja Fountaine (Kumeroa, Rathkeale College):

Jorja Fountaine has been awarded an Agri Futures Scholarship.

An outstanding boarding school leader aiming to strengthen New Zealand’s primary industries through a degree in Agribusiness and Food Marketing at Lincoln University.

Bridie Humphrey (Manawatū, Feilding High School):

Agri Futures Scholarship recipient, Bridie Humphrey.

A dynamic all-rounder who excels on the farm, on the netball court, and as a dedicated community volunteer.

Humphrey will study a Bachelor of Agriculture at Lincoln University.

Charlotte Lennon (Milton, Tokomairiro High School):

Tokomairiro High School prefect Charlotte Lennon has been awarded an Agri Futures Scholarship.

A highly motivated prefect who has proactively built her farming skills.

She will study for a Level 6 Diploma in Rural Animal Veterinary Technology to become a rural animal technician at Otago Polytechnic.

Emily Leech (Rangiora, Rangi Ruru Girls’ School):

Agri Futures Scholarship recipient Emily Leech is a student at Rangi Ruru Girls' School.

A compassionate student with a unique goal to specialise in rural mental health.

She will study psychology at the University of Canterbury to support the well-being of the agricultural community.

Caitlin Murphy (Puketoi, Dannevirke High School):

Agri Futures Scholarship recipient Caitlin Murpher is head girl at Dannevirke High School.

Head girl and a skilled woolhandler, recognised for her strong leadership and commitment to agricultural research.

Murphy will study towards a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at Massey University.

Lucinda Newman (Woodford House, Hawke’s Bay):

Lucinda Newman, well-being prefect at Woodford House, has been awarded an Agri Futures Scholarship.

A well-being prefect who has actively sought hands-on farm experience, demonstrating a deep commitment to the business of agriculture.

Newman will study towards a Bachelor of Agribusiness and Food Marketing at Lincoln University.

Liam Palmer (Waiuku College, Waiuku):

Agri Futures Scholarship recipient Liam Palmer goes to Waiuku College.

A grounded and hardworking student, currently working part-time on a local dairy farm.

Palmer is commended for his quiet dedication and community spirit.

In 2026, he will study farming systems and equipment at Telford in Balclutha.

Jessica Will (Waituna West, Feilding High School):

Jessica Will is a senior rousie in a shearing gang and an Agri Futures Scholarship recipient.

A highly capable senior rousie in a shearing gang, recognised for her strong work ethic.

Will will work towards a Bachelor of Commerce in Agriculture at Lincoln University.

Harrison Dynes, in his second year at the University of Otago, was also awarded a scholarship.

Alongside the secondary school scholarships, the trust also awarded a scholarship to Harrison Dynes (Waikoikoi, South Otago), who is already studying at university.

Dynes is a second-year Bachelor of Sports Management and Development student at the University of Otago.

He wants to help bridge the gap for rural youth participating in sport.