Lucy Allomes, who received a Rural Sports Scholarship, is one of 14 young people awarded Agri Futures Scholarships.
Fourteen talented young people from rural communities across New Zealand have been awarded Agri Futures Scholarships to support their studies and career ambitions in the agriculture sector and rural sports.
The recipients all share a strong passion for rural life and a clear dedication to shaping the future of NewZealand’s primary industries.
The 14 scholarships mark a significant increase from the eight awarded last year, made possible through the support of the New Zealand Rural Games Trust, an anonymous donor, funds raised at the Ford New Zealand Rural Sports Awards auction, and Danone New Zealand.
Rural Games Trust chairman James Stewart said the standard of applications from across rural New Zealand was exceptionally high.
“These young people represent the heart and soul of rural New Zealand,” he said.
“From aspiring veterinarians, shepherds and agribusiness professionals to sporting athletes and those who aim to improve wellbeing in rural communities, they all share a common goal of giving back to their communities.”
The 2025 Agri Futures Scholarship recipients
Agri Futures Scholarships aim to support the next generation of agricultural professionals and rural sports athletes in New Zealand.
The Rural Games Trust administers the programme to foster talent and leadership within rural communities.