Colin James and John Linstead. Photo / Alison Smith

The Waihou River has connected many people through time, recounts John Linstead of Ngāti Hako.

It is known to the iwi as Waihou te Awa Hono Tangata, connected to the people, referring to the different relationships binding people together as they travelled up and down the river.

Now a riverside site has been revitalised thanks to a dozen retirees, led by Colin and Gloria James. Their love of the Waihou River in Paeroa will bring many more to appreciate its beauty.

In 2019, Paeroa Historical Maritime Museum and Park received a $730,000 provincial growth fund from the Government and $400,000 from Hauraki District Council to build a community jetty, boardwalk, pontoons and a riverboat.

John Linstead with Gloria and Colin James. Photo / Alison Smith

The park is on the Ohinemuri River that flows to the Waihou and on to Tikapa Moana.

"Our rivers are undervalued, and in my view, we've got to do something about cleaning them up," says John.

"The work that's been done here has been excellent ... it's really good to see it come back to life."

The recent opening of the completed infrastructure was attended by dignitaries, including the Minister for Regional Economic Development, Stuart Nash.

John said the site was historically a meeting point. "This was quite a harbour. Our Tupuna had pā up on the ranges at the back here, and on old Puke Road they had pā sites too.

"All of this area around here was underwater, but predominantly kahikatea forest. Right across the whole of the wetlands there were Totara, big forests, so our people harvested the food in the forest, and they harvested the food out of the rivers.

"The rivers not only provided transport, but sustained the tribes. There were big pā sites with a lot of people residing in this whole area."

People would walk on tracks over the Ohinemuri Gorge and from Hikutaia across the ranges to Whangamatā for seafood, and marae kitchens were positioned near the rivers because the water was clean enough to drink.

In modern times, he remembers his mum and her older sister talking about their grandmother and great-grandmothers coming by canoe to catch the ferry all the way to Queen St, Auckland.

"The railway goes in a straight line, but if you look at the map, the river is winding. I grew up eating eels from the river and puha from the riverbanks. When we were kids, we could go away all day, but you had better come home with something to eat at the end. It was a tradition of hunter-gatherers."

"This used to be the waterway before they put the Ohinemuri Cut in. It was a backwater, and the trust that's done this has cleaned out all the willows and trees that blocked it. Colin and Gloria are like energy bunnies, and their enthusiasm has rubbed off on the other trustees and volunteers."

Gloria and Colin James. Photo / Alison Smith

Hauraki District Mayor Toby Adams said the revitalisation was a fantastic partnership between the maritime park, Hauraki District Council and central Government.

"It will create an atmosphere that'll be second-to-none in the years to come."

He thanked Colin and Gloria, who joined the Paeroa Historic Maritime Museum and Park Committee in 2008, for improving the park grounds and opening it up for visitors and community events.

"You two are the backbone of this park. You will always be embedded here, there'll always a bit of Colin and Gloria all the time; it'll never be forgotten. More thanks need to go to you two for the vision that you have," the mayor said.

The mayor has taken a slow boat to Paeroa himself - on his "fizz boat".

"It's awesome. You see bits of your backdrop that you've never seen before. The only history I know is that it was the main highway before rail and road. You can just imagine the hustle and bustle that went on to get goods in and out of the area."

Gloria said completing the first stage was exciting, while Colin used the words "a relief".

The second stage will include a café.

They picture the area full of families, overseas visitors and locals. "They'll be taking boat rides into Paeroa with or without bicycles, and we know they'll think it's fantastic. People say that now about the trip up the river.

"The bird life and scenery are beautiful, and nobody knows it's here. Even the campers that come and stay here go, 'Wow, this place should be booming', and that's what we hope to achieve. We will achieve it, I know."

Part of the new development. Photo / Alison Smith

Colin said: "I remember when I got the job of chair and went home to tell Gloria they'd made me chairman. She wasn't very happy about that. Then she came down the next morning with me and said, 'Oh, maybe we could do something with it'."

While others do this on their own property, Colin and Gloria gave their hours among a group of 12 volunteers – all retirees. Colin is turning 77 and Gloria is 75.

But Colin says he won't be putting his feet up.

"I love it down here. It's another world out there on the water."