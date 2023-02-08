The eight-hour self-drive 4WD tour will cross five high country stations in Canterbury. Photo / Supplied

High country stations surrounding Windwhistle are banding together to raise money for their small rural school, by opening their gates for an exclusive 4WD tour.

It was the first time a 4WD tour crossed farm boundaries in the area, committee member and farm owner Georgie Harper said.

“People rarely get the opportunity to experience being in this part of the Canterbury High Country.

“We are lucky to live in this beautiful part of New Zealand, the scenery is varied and vast with tussock lands, native bush, mountain lakes, rocky outcrops, and views right across the Canterbury Plains.”

The eight-hour self-drive 4WD tour will start at Quartz Hill Station and wind its way through a network of farm tracks, crossing into five high country stations.

The tour will involve more than just driving, with speakers sharing knowledge along the way, giving people a glimpse into high-country farming in the area.

The 4WD tour will raise funds for Windwhistle School. Photo / Supplied

An information booklet on the history of, and interesting facts about, the stations will also be provided.

“Not only will guests experience an amazing scenic and informative tour, they will also be treated to a gourmet picnic lunch catered by the Social Platter Co. Not to mention the delicious morning and afternoon tea.”

Windwhistle school was at the heart of the community, Harper said.

Originally opened in 1935, the school has a proud history and a long-standing record of being the central focus of its farming community.

The event would be really important to the school’s future, as well as the community, Harper said.

“Rural schools are the lifeblood of farming areas like ours. Due to fluctuating student numbers, we are at risk of losing our full-time second teacher.

“Money raised from this event will go towards our second teacher fund to ensure the needs of our children are secured.”

The tour will take place on Sunday, March 19, 2023, and is limited to just 60 vehicles.

Find out more about the tour here.