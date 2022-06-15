Alex Field, Otago/Southland FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2022. Photo / Supplied

The 2022 FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest series Grand Final takes place from July 7 to 9 in Whangārei, with seven regional finalists competing for the title. Read on to get to know Otago/Southland Young Farmer of the Year Alex Field a little better.

Huddled over the drafting gate in the yards with tears rolling down his cheeks, the incredibly minor fumble of leaving a lamb behind in the paddock, was the straw that broke the camel's back for Alex Field.

"It was at that point where I couldn't deal with anything else," the Otago/Southland FMG Young Farmer of the Year recalled.

The combination of being overworked, facing external pressures, compounding stresses in life and preparation for the 2019 FMG Young Farmer of the Year Grand Final put the now 28-year-old into his darkest place.

"I'd gone too hard for too long," he said.

Describing his negative headspace as "scary", he tried to hide it and move on, that is until he broke down a second time.



As a farm manager for Pāmu farms, this time he asked for help through Pāmu's mental health support programme.

"I picked up the phone, I called the operator, and it took me 15 minutes to be able to speak."

He was put in touch with a psychiatrist who helped him navigate his mental health, identify signs, and pick them up early to prevent from reaching boiling point.

Although it was his hardest moment, it proved to be his best.

"Your lows end up being your highs. That process of dealing with it actually changed the way I see the world and process things moving forward," he said.

Field wanted to tell others about his experience, to help anyone in the same position.

"Be strong and reach out for help. It's probably one of the hardest things you'll ever have to do, but probably one of the most worthwhile.

"Once you go through it and you get the support you need, it just opens up doors. A problem shared is a problem halved."

Field and his fiancé Ashleigh O'Connell have managed Pāmu's Waipuna, tucked in the folds of Mossburn, for more than two years now.

With 600 effective hectares, it's a sheep breeding and cattle finishing unit, wintering nearly 500 bull calves this season, 50 yearling bulls and 1800 ewes.

Field's working to get the operation running smoothly, and plans to finish as many lambs as possible, while also fitting in the cattle system to finish the most they can without selling too many stores.

"It's unique in a way that it's all grass wintered, there's no swedes or crops but that's a simple equation for us really," he said.

Alex Field manages Pāmu's Waipuna. Photo / Supplied

"The farm historically has only really grown four tons of winter crops and it grows 7.5 tons of grass annually so it's simple math – we grow more feed without winter crops."

Field knows that working for a Government entity came with a responsibility to set an industry benchmark

"We have a duty to explore different farming systems and research, being the country's largest farmer. The expectation is that we lead the way."

Field studied at Telford from 2011 to 2012.

He did a year in the Waikato working with 3000 service bulls and 7000 stud ewes, before heading to the Manawatū for nearly two years on a breeding farm.

"I just enjoy farming, while I enjoyed the stud side of it, I generally get a kick out of all farming."

Growing up in small-town Apiti just north of Feilding, his passion for farming was passed on by his mother Denise Lequesne who worked on a dairy farm.

Field credited his competitive nature to being the youngest of six children.

"If I wasn't competitive, I'd be hungry," he laughed.

As a reflective person, when something went wrong, Field said he liked to look back a couple of months and think about what he could've done to change the outcome.

"A few years ago I stopped being afraid to fail. I'd push myself and if I didn't pull it off, then I could accept that.

"I've never liked failing but I'm not afraid to do it and I think that's because I've learnt how to push myself that little bit further and just accept the challenge."

Field viewed his weaknesses as an opportunity to improve and take a step forward.

Alex Field has a yarn with Northern FMG Young Farmer of the Year, Tim Dangen and Aorangi FMG Young Farmer of the Year, Tom Adkins. Photo / Supplied

"In turn, that's probably my strength...I am always there to take on the challenge and always ready to adapt.

Field said he had a "fluid outlook" on life and a "fluid way" of dealing with any challenges he faced.

Already having been through a Grand Final, Field knows what's ahead of him and is now ready to deal with the pressure that comes with it.

One of his coping mechanisms was to play golf – a sport he didn't necessarily like and something he reckoned he was actually pretty bad at.

"After about six holes of golf, I take a look at myself and think, well anything I'm doing is nowhere near as bad as those last six holes of golf, so lift my head up high and attack it with pride."

As a staunch Southlander, he knows he'll struggle with the heat in Whangārei.

Field is used to 2.5 metres of annual rainfall and a blanket of snow covering his farm in the coldest months of June and July.

This July, he'll be in the winterless North for the Grand Final.

"I don't work that well when I am hot, I struggled with the heat in the Waikato and the Manawatū.

"The thing is, you can work to warm up, you can't work to cool down."

Field always wanted to be a farmer and was keen to lead by example to influence the sector's future in New Zealand.

"My goal is to be the best farmer I can be, to find a way to lead in an area and go for that.

Alex Field is a staunch Southlander. Photo / Supplied

"Naturally being highly competitive, I will always reach for the top five per cent."

Accepting that the boat has sailed on farm ownership for him, he hopes to try and at least set it up to be an option for his future children.

"I always think if I can encourage one more person to go farming then you've done your job.

"I could just farm for my life and enjoy it, even though it's not on my own farm.

"Pāmu has some pretty good succession plans and the way these farms run, it's near enough your own farm."

After the Grand Final, Field's next focus will be to tie the knot with the woman of his dreams, Ashleigh, in November.

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.