Xerra Earth Observation Institute has taken out top honours at the New Zealand Biosecurity Awards.

Xerra Earth Observation won the supreme award for its maritime intelligence project "Starboard" which uses data and analytics to assess the biosecurity risk of every vessel entering New Zealand waters.

The New Zealand Biosecurity Awards recognise organisations, volunteers, businesses, iwi, hapū, government, and tamariki around the country for contributing to biosecurity – in our bush, our oceans and waterways, and in our backyards.

Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor announced this year's winners and said their skills, dedication and knowledge underpinned Aotearoa's world-leading biosecurity system – a fundamental aspect to New Zealand's economic strength.

Xerra's multidisciplinary team had delivered a "game-changing system" for marine biology, he said.

"They realised that the risk of a vessel bringing unwanted organisms to Aotearoa is strongly related to its past journey track and characteristics of travel."

Peter Wilkins of AsureQuality received the Minister's Biosecurity Award, which recognised an individual, group or organisation that had at least 10 years of continuous outstanding contribution to biosecurity in New Zealand.

Wilkins had dedicated more than 45 years to protecting New Zealand's taonga, during which time he had responded to more than 80 pest incursions, O'Connor said.

"These span a huge array of pathogens and pests, ranging from termites through to the painted apple moth and fruit fly incursions.

"His calm leadership and commitment to strengthening our biosecurity system makes him a very worthy recipient."

New Zealand wasn't the only country to benefit from Wilkins' expert knowledge, O'Connor said.

"Many countries, including Japan, Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga, are safer from biosecurity risks thanks to his dedication."

It was the fifth year for the NZ biosecurity awards, celebrating "those who go above and beyond to protect New Zealand from pests and diseases," O'Connor said.

New Zealand's biosecurity systems were world-renowned and required all Kiwis to play their part, he said.

"We've never been afraid to take on the big challenges such as our Mycoplasma bovis programme, which is progressing well toward eradication. No country has ever achieved this.

"These awards acknowledge that our food and fibre sectors, tourism, biodiversity and economy are underpinned by a strong biosecurity system and that it takes all of us in Aotearoa New Zealand to protect it now and into the future."

Find out more about the winners and finalists here.

New Zealand Biosecurity Awards winners

New Zealand Biosecurity Supreme Award

Xerra Earth Observation Institute for their biosecurity project "Starboard".

Minister's Biosecurity Award

Peter Wilkins of AsureQuality for 45 years experience in biosecurity, leading responses to over 83 significant pest incursions.

BioHeritage Challenge Community Award

Eastern Whio Link for their predator control and mahinga kai (protection of natural resources) work.

GIA Industry Award

Xerra Earth Observation Institute for their biosecurity project "Starboard".

Māori Award

Te Toa Whenua by Te Roroa iwi for intensive pest plant and pest animal management as well as native reforestation.

Kura (School) Award

Lynmore Primary School in Rotorua for six years of diverse student-led biosecurity projects.

Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Marine Biosecurity team for their contributions to the surveillance and control of invasive marine pests across the upper half of the North Island.

Mondiale VGL Innovation Award

Xerra Earth Observation Institute for their biosecurity project "Starboard".

Bio-Protection Aotearoa Science Award

Cawthron Institute's Aquatic Animal Health Research Programme for tackling major biosecurity issues facing New Zealand, particularly supporting aquaculture sector resilience and enabling more informed proactive farm health management.

AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award

Patrick Cahill for his pioneering contributions to biosecurity surveillance, response, and management in the marine environment.