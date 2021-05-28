Wool report: Wet weather on the way and wool exports continue despite Covid

28 May, 2021 12:00 AM 2 minutes to read

PGG Wrightson's GM for Wool Grant Edwards. Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

This week The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's Grant Edwards to look at the wool market for the month.

Canterbury's dry season was about to welcome a weekend full of rain.

Edwards said that even Napier, where conditions had been cold and bleak, welcomed the wet weather.

Mackay said that the wool market "has been in the doldrums," but it was good to see a positive lift with yesterday's sale.

Edwards agreed adding that there was lift across the board of 15-20 cents clean, compared to early May when the markets were just steady.

Listen below:

Edwards mentioned the increase in wool purchased for environmentally friendly wool products, such as carpet and how the market had reflected this.

The pre-lamb wool season was starting earlier and earlier, and Edwards noted how farmers were shearing before the worst of the weather hit and just before lambing started.

Mackay asked Edwards if the wool industry was following the meat industry into the New Zealand Farm Assurance Programme.

Edwards said this should be a necessity as the programme helped with traceability biosecurity, sustainability, and animal health and welfare.

This would help maintain standards across the industry both nationally and internationally.

Covid-19 continued to have an impact on exports, and Mackay and Edwards discussed how that was affecting wool.

Edwards said the majority of exports were going to China and India, and it was really encouraging to see wool moving through the supply chain and that orders were still coming in.