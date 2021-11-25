Wool report: Selling season in full swing

Photo / File

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

This week The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's Steve Fussell, a wool rep and auctioneer based out of Central Hawkes Bay, to take a look at the wool market this month.

Wool auctions are currently in their fortnightly cycle and should move to weekly in two weeks' time in anticipation for the volume of wool to be processed this season.

There was good quality wool coming to the market, Fussell said.

Mackay asked about Merino and superfine wool, saying it had reached near-record prices.

Fussell confirmed this and said it had been going "great guns".

Mackay commented on Fussell going to help clients purchase rams, saying back in the day they looked at ram's fleece and wool traits - now they look at potential meat traits.

Fussell finished by saying there had been tough seasons in Central Hawkes Bay, but things were taking a turn with this summer looking really great.

