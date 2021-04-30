Wool report: Influencer's stance on wool industry

PGG Wrightson's GM for Wool Grant Edwards. Photo / Supplied

This week The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's Grant Edwards to look at the wool market this month.

Mackay mentioned an opinion piece by Nadia Lim where she talked about the importance of the wool industry.

Edwards said it was a great influence as it raised awareness around the sustainability and multiple uses of wool.

Mackay quoted some stats provided by Lim, which highlighted that in the USA, 7 per cent of non-compostable waste in landfills was synthetic carpets, rugs, and flooring.

Back home, the wool market had been steady throughout April, Edwards said.

However, the quality of wool was being affected by the climate, and warmer weather had resulted in some yellowing. Edwards said it had been average at best.

Meanwhile, India was an increasing player in the wool market, but the recent rise in Covid cases had had a flow on effect on the economy.

One of the key challenges had been shipping, Edwards said.

