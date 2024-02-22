Surfing for Farmers session at Waimarama beach. Photo / Paul Taylor

Surfing for Farmers has taken off with its busiest season, with numbers exploding around the country, says Fonterra.

Fonterra Farm Source Group Director Anne Douglas told The Country Breakfast’s Brian Kelly events had expanded to 27 locations nationwide and some regions that had 20-30 surfers last season were up to 50 this season.

A few regions had even had up to 70 farmers and growers per evening, which was huge.

“Although farming is a rewarding job, it can also be one of the most demanding and at times it can be lonely,” she said.

“It is great to have this initiative supporting in partnership with Rural Support Trust, to keep communities together, keep them strong and keep them connected.”

She said it was where one night each week over summer, farmers could trade the paddock for the beach. Farmers could take a break and connect with fellow farmers and rural families., enjoy a barbecue, the beach, the waves and relax.

“We’ve been a proud sponsor of Surfing for Farmers for the last three years and are delighted to be a sponsor. "

Even when there had been cancellations due to the weather, they’d found an alternative activity because farmers still wanted to meet up and have that connection.

“It’s been great to see so many farmers taking a break and heading along to these events.”

The donated boards have Surfing For Farmers on the top of them.

The great thing about Surfing for Farmers was everything was provided. So, when farmers arrived, they’re fitted out with a wetsuit, given a board, and a lesson and then headed into the waves. They finished with a burger or a sausage hot off the BBQ.

There was also no pressure to get into the waves, farmers were welcome to just come down for a barbecue and a chat. he said it was a low-key, accessible, relaxed environment where everyone was welcome. A chance to get together and relax.

“We’ve had such fantastic feedback from across the country. Farmers have said they’ve enjoyed letting off some steam and meeting new people in their communities,” Douglas said.

Listen below:

“We know it can be hard to take the time to get away from the farm when the to-do list is long. But taking time out can be beneficial and energising to get back to those tasks refreshed.”

“Our Farm Source teams who volunteer at events across the country have also had a positive experience. They’ve enjoyed seeing communities come together to try something new and have seen people return week after week to progress their surfing and meet new people. And seeing someone catch their first wave is always a thrill! “Douglas said

It is easy to find out about an event near you. Events run until the end of March, and farmers can head to SurfingforFarmers.com and find details of an event near them.