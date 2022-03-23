RWNZ launches season three of Black Heels and Tractor Wheels

Former RWNZ president Fiona Gower (left) and Black Heels and Tractor Wheels host Claire Williamson. Photo / Supplied

Claire Williamson may lead a very busy life but she still finds time to champion rural women's stories through the Black Heels and Tractor Wheels podcast.

The Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) podcast shares stories from a range of women around the country and is hosted by Waikato-based mortgage broker Williamson and Rabobank senior agri-analyst Emma Higgins.

The series has obviously resonated with its audience, as Rural Women New Zealand is launching season three today.

In Black Heels and Tractor Wheels, Higgins and Williamson are joined by a raft of incredible Kiwi women to discuss topics ranging from starting a business, navigating career and university changes, building confidence, and getting back to work with young children.

Williamson knows a thing or two about running a business.

She is co-director of My Mortgage with Zanda McDonald Award finalist Adam Thompson and a "couple of other shareholders," Williamson told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Not only that, but Thompson had recently branched out into planting trees in the Waikato "and beyond" and the pair were now busy navigating the regulations and changes in that industry, she said.

If that wasn't enough, Williamson also had a "side hustle" for the last couple of years, creating designer woollen coats through her label Velma and Beverley.

"It's named after my grandmother and it's a celebration of New Zealand wool and being a little bit more colourful in the wintertime.

"It's still small but we've employed a new person in the last month so it's pretty exciting to see what we can do this winter."

Both Higgins and Williamson are on the Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) board, which she described as "a really amazing organisation".

"We're known as the 'Young Guns' and more recently as 'Clemma'," she laughed.

"It's a fantastic board to be part of."

RWNZ had many new initiatives to shape the future of the organisation and Black Heels and Tractor Wheels was part of that vision, Williamson said.

The podcast format worked well for busy rural women, as each episode could be listened to when it suited.

"You can listen to bits and pieces any time. You look through and see which one appeals to you. There are women from all different walks of life.

"That's the big aim, to showcase the variety across the sector and tell our authentic stories."

Black Heels and Tractor Wheels is sponsored by Affco and Williamson was grateful for the support.

"It's exciting to have Affco on board as our sponsor," she said.

Williamson said she thrived on her busy schedule and was looking forward to an exciting future with RWNZ, creating new products for the rural women's sector.

"I'm not sure if I do have time to turn around - but I do love it that way."

Season three of Black Heels and Tractor Wheels kicks off today with Reporoa dairy farmer Sarah Martelli.