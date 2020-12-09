Property Report: The rural market boom

PGG Wrightson's GM for Rural Real Estate Peter Newbold. Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's General Manager for Rural Real Estate Peter Newbold to take a look at the rural property market this month.

Good news for the New Zealand rural real estate industry as Newbold explains that the past few months have been exceptional for sellers.

Newbold talks about corporate investors and groups of individuals from metro areas wanting a safe space to invest. The movement of people from metropolitan areas to provincial New Zealand doesn't look like it will slow down.

Mackay brings up two defining dynamics of the market: the increased interest from people living in cities looking at lifestyle blocks, and the success of horticulture based properties.

Listen below:

Newbold adds that the horticulture industry is fascinating as there is not enough stock and farmers have been holding onto land, and the returns on stock have been really good.

Mackay queries the backbone of New Zealand agriculture with dark clouds looming over the sheep and wool industry. Newbold assures Mackay that there is still interest in the sector.

Property of the Week: Top Class Hill Country in Manawatu

A well-presented 611.5 hectares of genuine Manawatu hill country, 48km north from the rural servicing town of Feilding. This property has it all featuring good balance of contour and strong soil types.

Find out more here.