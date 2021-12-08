Property report: Rural market going from strength to strength

PGG Wrightson's General Manager for Livestock and Rural Real Estate, Peter Newbold. Photo / Supplied

The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's General Manager for Rural Real Estate, Peter Newbold, to take a look at rural property this month.

Newbold commented on the prominence of sheep and beef properties, and how it was interesting to see good solid heartland areas leading the way.

He added that it was great to see larger-scale sales taking place.

Mackay asked why dairy wasn't as strong, and if it had anything to do with the heavier regulations around environmental impact.

Newbold said dairy sales had certainly picked up but there was a lot more work to be done before a transaction could be actioned.

Listen below:

Horticulture properties continued to sell strongly. Newbold called it "incredible" and commented on the great price per canopy hectare.

Lifestyle sections also continued to be in demand, as people from urban dwellings were looking at life outside of the big cities.

Mackay mentioned the great relationship between PGG and IHC, and the Temuka Calf Sale happening tomorrow.