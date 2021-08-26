Property report: Lockdown won't stop the rural market

PGG Wrightson General Manager for Livestock and Rural Real Estate Peter Newbold. Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's General Manager for Livestock and Rural Real Estate Peter Newbold to take a look at the rural property market this month with New Zealand being at alert level 4 lockdown.

Mackay asked if the current lockdown would encourage Aucklanders to invest in rural property.

Newbold thought there would be some movement to provincial New Zealand, not only because of lockdown, but also because there was a good sense of community, a better lifestyle, and a more reasonable cost of living.

The livestock season usually slowed down this time of year due to lambing and calving, and it should see minimal disruption due to the lockdown.

Newbold added that animal welfare was the only reason to be visiting farms at this stage.

When New Zealand moves to alert level 3 access to farms was still limited and sale yards could only be operated under strict protocols, Newbold said.

Thanks to Bidr, sale yards have the capacity to hold online auctions, allowing those out of region to purchase livestock, Newbold said.

Mackay asked if people were still looking for rural investments throughout lockdown.

Newbold said people from all walks of life were definitely still looking - and there would still be activity as spring approached.

Meanwhile, the dairy industry had quietly generated interest recently, and there had been sales taking place, Newbold said.

Mackay wondered if the rural market would reach anything like the peak in 2014.

Newbold thought it was possible, especially with the world's current position, where people could see the value or rural properties - especially in New Zealand.