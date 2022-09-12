Nutiani: Fonterra launches new wellbeing nutrition brand

File photo / Mark Mitchell

Last week Fonterra launched Nutiani, a new business-to-business brand targeted at both the multi-billion-dollar medical and everyday wellbeing nutrition markets.

The global markets for physical, mental and inner wellbeing nutrition are growing at 6 per cent per year and are worth US$66 billion today, while medical nutrition is valued at US$50 billion and growing 5 per cent annually.

"It's a huge opportunity and we're very excited about it," Fonterra chief innovation and brand officer, Komal Mistry-Mehta told The Country Sport Breakfast's, Brian Kelly.

Nutiani is a business-to-business (B2B) brand, which means it is targeted toward food companies and Fonterra's other customers.

It will sit alongside the co-op's existing ingredients brand, NZMP.

Nutiani will also complement and enhance Fonterra's current B2B offering by driving a deeper focus on health and wellbeing.

The brand will offer end-to-end solutions to customers through a combination of wellbeing nutrition products, concepts and services.

It will also open Fonterra up to opportunities for strategic partnerships that deliver access to new markets and consumers.

Most importantly, Nutiani will benefit consumers dealing with a changing world, Mistry-Mehta said.

"We know that the global population is ageing at an accelerated pace and with this comes health challenges as we age."

Covid-19 had also heightened people's awareness of their own health, resulting in consumers paying more attention to wellbeing and how to manage it with nutrition.

Research showed that 96 per cent of consumers actively managed their wellbeing, Mistry-Mehta said.

"More than half of these consumers are using nutrition and diet to do that."

As a result, Fonterra's customers faced pressure to keep up with changing consumer demands, Mistry-Mehta said.

"Our customers around the world are…looking to us for expertise, in terms of how to accelerate their innovation processes, to create new value propositions for customers."

Fonterra's ultimate goal is to create greater value for its farmers, customers, consumers and communities.

To achieve this, the co-op had to continue to embrace change, Mistry-Mehta said.

"For us, it's really around evolving from being a dairy ingredients supplier to saying - how do we partner end-to-end on innovation.

"So, that's growing into services [and] concepts beyond the physical product, which is what the Nutiani brand promises."