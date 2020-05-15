Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's GM for Livestock Peter Moore, to chat about livestock in regards to New Zealand's move to alert level 2.

Some sales yards did open yesterday, with smaller volumes of people through than expected. Next week will be more indicative of how much stock will come out, said Moore.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Advertisement

PGG Wrightson had introduced rules in line with Alert Level 2 said Moore.

The big challenge was the restriction of the number of people at auctions and social/ physical distancing that must take place.

At this stage there was to be no more than 100 people at the auctions, (excluding employees), and people needed to maintain a minimum of one meter social distance.

Listen below:



PGG Wrightson's number one priority was to protect their people and to protect the clients, said Moore.

PGG Wrightson's online auction system Bidr was progressing during the lockdown, said Mackay.

There had been mixed auction results, said Moore, who noted that people were still familiarising with the new technology.

Mackay wondered if previous space issues at processing plants would continue to be an issue.

Moore said this was lightening up about and there had been a real focus on processing boner cows and bull beef because there was currently a good market for it.