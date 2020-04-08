Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

Feed shortages are starting to bite at both ends of the country, but help is available for farmers facing this challenge, says DairyNZ Head of South Island Farm Performance Tony Finch.

Farming groups have worked with MPI on an initiative which provides advice and support for farmers dealing with shortages of stock feed as they head into winter.

The initiative includes a feed budgeting service and farm systems advice.

To access these services farmers can call DairyNZ on 0800 4 DairyNZ (0800 4 3247969).

"[I] highly recommend you do it. It's a service that we're there to provide from our local consulting officers and experts and to also refer you on if needed, to trusted farm advisers who bring that level of expertise as well," Finch told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

It was important for farmers to revise their feed budget and that was where the support from the initiative was essential, said Finch.

"It's key for people to really understand where their position is and what surface ... they have going in to winter. We know grass is going to be a premium. It's going to slow down as it always does coming in to winter."

FInd out more about feed management at DairyNZ's website here.

"Farmers need to know where they sit - what the demand and supply aspects of their farm is providing for a feed budget."

"It's a critical planning tool."

Also in today's interview: Finch talked about how Covid-19 was affecting meat processing plants, and therefore farmers' feed budgets.