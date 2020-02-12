Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

The Country's Jamie Mackay is joined by PGG Wrightson's GM for Livestock, Peter Moore, to chat about livestock around the country.

A combination of flooding in the south, droughts in the north and China's import restrictions have resulted in a "perfect storm" complex causing the market to hit a standstill.

Mackay brings up that there is concern with processing plants and their capacity to operate, particularly with water restrictions in Northland.

In addition, the market gridlock has meant that chillers have not been operating at full capacity.

Store prices have been implicated and less store stock being offered. Moore adds that vendors are in it for the long run as fundamentally the international market is still strong.

China's import restrictions have meant that movement of New Zealand products have slowed to a crawl.

Moore highlights closure of fast food and restaurant chains, particularly in locked down cities, puts pressure back on the New Zealand market.