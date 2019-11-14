Content brought to you by Fonterra.

Fonterra's Open Gates events are a great opportunity to "get some really good stories out there" for dairy farmers says Mike Cronin.

Fonterra's Managing Director for Co-operative Affairs told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum about Open Gates, where the public get check out how things work on-farm.

Rain didn't stop 7000 people visiting 14 farms all over the country, where they could learn about a variety of topics, such as organic farming or advances in environmental practices.

There was even a farmer's market, with pizza and gelato on offer.

"That was probably the place to be" said Cronin.

However, things didn't have to be too technical for some visitors at Open Gates, with farmers "just showing them where milk comes from" said Cronin.

Also in today's interview: Cronin gave further details about the farms taking part in Open Gates and talked about how Fonterra was celebrating 10 years of the KickStart breakfast programme, a partnership with Sanitarium and the Ministry of Social Development.