Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

Farmers will be having "mixed feelings" over the Zero Carbon Bill says Dr Tim Mackle.

The DairyNZ chief executive spoke to Rowena Duncum about the bill which was passed almost unanimously in Parliament last week.

While DairyNZ supported "the architecture" of the bill and applauded the bipartisan agreement in Parliament, it was "disappointed" with the methane targets set said Mackle.

Advertisement

"We support the Independent Climate Change Commission concept, the objective of reducing emissions to meet our Paris [Accord] commitments ... and also the split gas approach and recognising methane is different from other gases.

Listen below:



"On the other hand we are still disappointed to see the Government ploughed ahead with the methane reduction target of 24 to 47 per cent which we think is out of step with what client requires and what rural economies can sustain" said Mackle.

"The reality is that that target isn't really being driven by science in our view, it's been driven by politics".

To support its farmers, DairyNZ was now focused on helping them reduce emissions in a way that utilised emerging technology, leveraged the competitive advantages of New Zealand's pasture-based system, and underpinned its global position.

Also in today's interview: Mackle talked about the He Waka Eke Noa partnership on the Emissions Trading Scheme and DairyNZ's 'Offload, reload, refresh' roadshow. For meeting venue information please visit www.dairynz.co.nz.