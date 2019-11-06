Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

DairyNZ is hosting 32 events around the country from November 5th.

The Offload, reload, refresh events are an opportunity for dairy farmers to join DairyNZ directors and their local DairyNZ team to discuss the future of dairying.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle told The Country Early Edition's Andy Thompson the events were "a good way to get out there and talk".

Advertisement

"What we're pretty interested in really is farmers' views on priorities going forward".

Farmers attending will get an overview of the latest local and national insights and other breakthroughs that will help the dairy sector meet future challenges.

Listen below:



There will be presentations on the "huge number of projects" DairyNZ is investing in said Mackle, including research and programmes.

"When it comes to research there's exciting stuff going on" which could help farmers with profits, such as validating the forage value index said Mackle.

Ultimately the 'Offload, reload, refresh' meetings were a chance for farmers to hear what results have been achieved from dairy levy investments, share their views on what DairyNZ should focus on in coming years and give the opportunity to engage directly with DairyNZ's leadership team.

For meeting venue information visit www.dairynz.co.nz/refresh.