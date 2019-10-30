Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

DairyNZ remains cautiously optimistic over news that Mycoplasma bovis is on track for eradication next year says Dr Tim Mackle.

A technical advisory group (TAG) report released yesterday has maintained the view that the cattle disease could be feasibly eradicated from New Zealand.

"I guess the question of feasibility is something that we'll always keep looking at" DairyNZ's chief executive told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum.

It was important to keep gathering information over the next couple of months to make sure eradication was "very much doable" said Mackle.

It was also vital to learn from previous experience, such as a surge in activity earlier this year said Mackle.

As a result of the surge, the TAG report supported changes made following a DairyNZ Commission review by Dr Roger Paskin, as well as a recommendations from MPI.

It would be a world first if New Zealand managed to eradicate M. bovis, and although there was still a way to go, Mackle said he had no doubt in his mind that the response was getting better over time.

"We are definitely making improvements in this".

Mackle said DairyNZ "wholeheartedly" supported recommendations for actions suggested in the TAG report, such as refining tests, reviewing the surge in activity and looking into beef surveillance.

Continuing to work together and review processes would help with the ultimate aim of the M. bovis response said Mackle.

"What are our options for defining and declaring that we have actually won the battle".

Also in today's interview: Mackle talked about submissions for the Government's Essential Freshwater discussion document.