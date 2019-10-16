Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

When it comes to entering a submission on the Government's Essential Freshwater discussion document, it pays to get personal, says Jim van der Poel.

DairyNZ's chairman told The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum that while it's important to hear the industry's point of view, it's vital that individual farmers have their say as well.

"What I think is always really powerful is when farmers put their submissions in that really relate to them personally" said Van der Poel.

Advertisement

Farmers should point out "how it's going to affect their families, their businesses, their communities, their schools" in their submissions, along with what "the potential consequences of these reforms" could be said Van der Poel.

"I'd encourage people to put a submission in and really, really focus on how it's going to affect them personally".

Listen below:



Although there were some good points in the water reforms, DairyNZ was still "nervous" about certain aspects, such as proposed nitrogen and phosphorus targets, and moving fence lines said Van der Poel.

One major concern is the "lack of economic and social analysis" in the proposals and DairyNZ is doing its own work on this to try and keep farmers informed.

"We think that's a huge thing, just understanding what the potential impact is on world communities and farming families".

Find out more at dairynz.co.nz.

Also in today's interview: Van der Poel encouraged farmers to vote in DairyNZ's Board of Directors election and attend the AGM. He also talks about DairyNZ's new associate directors.