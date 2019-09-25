Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

Voting is now open for DairyNZ's Board of Directors election, with eight farmer candidates standing for two roles on the board.

DairyNZ chairman Jim van der Poel told The Country's Jamie Mackay it was important for farmers to get involved in the election process.

"This is a very important election so I really encourage farmers to actually get to know the candidates, read their profiles and then think about who they believe will be the best person to represent them on the DairyNZ board, to help us work through all this stuff that we've got on at the moment".

Advertisement

Listen to Jamie Mackay's interview with Jim van der Poel on The Country below:



Farmer vote packs are in the post to all levy payers and voting is open until 12 noon Monday, October 21.

Voting closes before DairyNZ's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Hamilton on Tuesday, October 22.

The AGM is being held at 7pm on Tuesday, October 22, at LIC's Tempero Centre in Newstead.

Van der Poel encouraged farmers to attend if they could make it.

"There's a lot going on and we want to share with farmers exactly what we are doing and the positions we are taking and why".

For all voting queries, contact the election helpline on 0800 666 045 or email iro@electionz.com.

For more information visit dairynz.co.nz/agm.