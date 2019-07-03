Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

It is important that dairy farmers engage constructively with the Zero Carbon Amendment Bill says Dr Tim Mackle.

The submissions process for the Bill is under way, and it's important that farmers have their say, DairyNZ's chief executive told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

"I think this is a big deal for us in this country" said Mackle who reminded farmers that submissions close on the 16th July.

"The Bill would set a greenhouse gas reduction target into law ... it's really important that farmers who are absolutely a part of this - and we will be affected - have their say".

Submissions don't have to be very long and DairyNZ can help farmers with guidelines if they need help.

Meanwhile, calving and calf rearing is about to start, which is always a busy time of year.

DairyNZ's Calving Smart events have been so popular extra sessions have had to be booked said Mackle.

Calving Smart events have advice on how farmers can get through the hectic calving period, whilst maintaining New Zealand's "excellent" reputation for animal welfare said Mackle.

"The Calving Smart events, they've been about sharing stories from farmers who are actually living and breathing those world-leading animal care objectives on their own farms".

"Their tips, their tricks are helping other farmers build that culture and those standards for their farm teams and staff".

Also in today's interview: Mackle talks about lameness during calving season.