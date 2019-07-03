Although they're just coming out of a spell of wet weather, UK farmers are "having a better time than lots of other parts of the world" says Farmer Tom Martin.

"There's some very, very hot temperatures across Eastern Europe, across the big grain belt" the rural social media guru told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Martin said the US is also having issues.

"They've really, really struggled to get their spring crops in".

Currently in the UK, Martin is "marching on to harvest" and is preparing to bring in barley and rapeseed in the coming weeks.

Harvesting crops is a tricky time for farmers, although that's par for the course said Martin.

"From the day you plant your crop to the day you harvest it, there's something there trying to take your yield".

However, Martin remains philosophical about his lot when he looks at the rest of the world's rural issues.

"We're doing ok at the moment I would say".

Also in today's interview: Martin discusses Boris Johnson and ponders whether Wimbledon, Glastonbury and the Cricket World Cup guarantees rain in the UK.