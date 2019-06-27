Content brought to you by Fonterra.

The future of protein is fast approaching. In fact, it's instant, says Robert Spurway.

Fonterra's Chief Operating Officer for Global Operations told The Country Early Edition's Jamie Mackay about a couple of interesting products the co-op has developed, including a "Cheese Powder".

"We all know cheese takes a long time to make, but the team has developed an instant cheese".

Add water to Cheese Powder and it turns into a cheese solid after 30 minutes.

The product will have a lot of uses for people who like "camping and tramping", along with overseas markets where "refrigeration can be a challenge" said Spurway.

For Fonterra fans with a sweet tooth, there's a whey protein that creates a gluten-free chocolate brownie, which Spurway said is currently "very much in the concept stage".

Also in today's interview: Spurway talks about what Fonterra's manufacturing sites get up to over the quiet winter period, and the role the Emergency Response Team plays at the co-op.