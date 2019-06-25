Content brought to you by DairyNZ.

There were two key topics on farmers' minds at the South Island Dairy Event (SIDE) this week, says Dr Bruce Thorrold.

Farmers talked about how to deal with outside challenges facing the industry, and also how to make the most of the "smart young people" coming up through the ranks.

DairyNZ's strategy and investment leader (new systems and competitiveness) told The Country's Rowena Duncum, the two issues created a "mixed vibe" at SIDE, as farmers addressed both concerns and opportunities.

Advertisement

Thorrold is leading a session called "Shaping Your Future" on day two of the event to address "how we're going to deal with what's in front of us - why we should be optimistic".

"It's easy to get sucked in to the negativity of bank restructurings and volatile milk prices and James Cameron suggesting we should all move out of animal farming".

"We need to turn this into opportunity ... we've got a lot of reasons to be positive".

It wasn't all about the future at SIDE however, as an "absolutely outstanding" performance from the Jordan Luck Band took Thorrold on a trip down memory lane.

"It was like being 25 all over again".

Also in today's interview: Thorrold talks about how to look after cows on crops during winter, a key topic for Southland farmers at the moment.