The sports and lifestyle activity market isn't just about professional athletes and gym members says Fonterra's Chief Operative Officer for NZMP Kelvin Wickham.

Wickham said the market is about "everyday consumers ... who just want to get out there and live healthy active lives".

Wickham spoke to The Country Early Edition's Rowena Duncum from Singapore where he has been catching up with the co-op's newly-formed Sports and Active Lifestyle team.

"[The team] was established about ten months ago. It's been a really great job, looking to tap into that ever-widening sports and active lifestyle category".

Consumers' increasing awareness of health and wellness has lead to the sports and active lifestyle market becoming one of the "fastest growing categories in the food and beverage sector" said Wickham.

"It's also really attractive for our projects and our dairy special ingredients, because they have a natural role to play in the nutritional offerings that they have".

Wickham said the Fonterra team has just returned from an expo in North America where it showcased two new products in the sports and active lifestyle market - protein fortified foods and a lifestyle probiotic.

Also in today's interview: Wickham talks about Kiwi start up Future Post which won the Innovation Award at National Fieldays last week.